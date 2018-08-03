Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1117: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Avenue Supermarts

DMart’s revenue increased 27% YoY to INR45.6b (est. of INR43.9b) in 1QFY19. EBIDTA grew 39% YoY to INR4.2b (est. of INR3.8b), with the margin expanding 80bp YoY to 9.3%. Other income declined 38% YoY to INR143m (est. of INR50m). Adj. PAT grew 43% YoY to INR2.5b (est. of INR2.2b). PAT margin expanded 60bp YoY to 5.5% (est. of 5%). We note that the gross margin was relatively low in 1QFY19 on account of the company’s effort to maintain or bring down prices for consumers across categories.

Outlook

However, the GNPL ratio remains stable at 30bp, while total provisioning on the balance sheet is unchanged at 1.8%. Hence, we cut our FY20E EPS estimate by 11% due to lower-than-expected profitability in the pharma and IT segments. Our FY20 SOTP based TP is INR3,125. Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.