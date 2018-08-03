App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1117: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1117 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Avenue Supermarts


DMart’s revenue increased 27% YoY to INR45.6b (est. of INR43.9b) in 1QFY19. EBIDTA grew 39% YoY to INR4.2b (est. of INR3.8b), with the margin expanding 80bp YoY to 9.3%. Other income declined 38% YoY to INR143m (est. of INR50m). Adj. PAT grew 43% YoY to INR2.5b (est. of INR2.2b). PAT margin expanded 60bp YoY to 5.5% (est. of 5%). We note that the gross margin was relatively low in 1QFY19 on account of the company’s effort to maintain or bring down prices for consumers across categories.


Outlook


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

