Sell Avenue Supermarts, says Dinesh Rohira

Avenue Supermartt consinued to stiff selling pressure over the last one-month and slipped below its long-term crucial levels of 200-days EMA placed at Rs 1,393 levels.

Despite its attempt to reverse the trend during a couple of sessions, but it failed to sustain the rally to form long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily price chart.

The scrip currently holds a strong support at Rs 1175 levels and a breach below this level will trigger another leg of the downward rally.

The RSI stood at 31 levels while MACD continued to trade below its Signal-Line, indicating a weak trend for the scrip. We have a sell recommendation for Avenue Supermart which is currently trading at Rs 1234.25.

