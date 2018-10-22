App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Avenue Supermarts, says Dinesh Rohira

We have a sell recommendation for Avenue Supermart which is currently trading at Rs 1234.25.

Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Avenue Supermartt consinued to stiff selling pressure over the last one-month and slipped below its long-term crucial levels of 200-days EMA placed at Rs 1,393 levels.

Despite its attempt to reverse the trend during a couple of sessions, but it failed to sustain the rally to form long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily price chart.

The scrip currently holds a strong support at Rs 1175 levels and a breach below this level will trigger another leg of the downward rally.

The RSI stood at 31 levels while MACD continued to trade below its Signal-Line, indicating a weak trend for the scrip. We have a sell recommendation for Avenue Supermart which is currently trading at Rs 1234.25.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:15 am

