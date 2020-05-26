App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on Apcotex Industries has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Apcotex Industries


Apcotex registered a revenue decline of 24% YoY to Rs 116 crore, largely impacted by sluggish growth from NBR segment due to slowdown in the auto sector along with a fall in realisation due to passing on of benefit of lower RMAT prices. Further, fall in tyre latex along with carpet latex revenue also weighed on the overall performance. The company was struggling to maintain its historic gross margins of 30-32% in the last few quarters due to increase in NBR imports from Europe at lower prices leading the company to sell NBR at losses or breakeven level in the last few quarters. This was curtailed during the quarter due to fall in spread of butadiene between South East Asia and Europe, resulting in gross margins of 31.8% vs. 24.3% in Q3FY20 and 29.4% in Q4FY19. This has helped overall operating margins to remain at 6.8% vs. 0.5% in Q3FY20 and 9.2% in Q4FY19. Lower OPM YoY is due to higher other cost of around 300 bps YoY. We expect that is largely due to MTM forex impact. EBITDA remained at Rs 7.9 crore (-43% YoY). Higher taxes along with increase in the depreciation post commissioning of Rs 50 crore capex and increase in finance cost impacted bottomline, which was at Rs 3.1 crore (-80% YoY).



Outlook


We believe since Europe and SEA spread of key raw materials are narrowed, one can expect stability in gross margins for coming quarters. However, we believe Apcotex is largely a converter and less into specialty portfolio. Thus, it can fetch around 6-7x EV/EBITDA. Further, it is also exposed to auto along with carpet, construction sectors, which seem under pressure due to ongoing turbulent time. Thus, this can expose it to earnings vulnerability. Further, it plans to do a capex of Rs 90-100 crore in the next 12-18 months, which we believe can expose it to balance sheet risk due to poor FCF. Thus, we value the company at 7x EV/EBITDA to arrive a target price of Rs 80. We have a SELL rating on the stock.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 26, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Apcotex Industries #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sell

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

Coronavirus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

Here's all you need to know about Kerala's new liquor app BevQ

Here's all you need to know about Kerala's new liquor app BevQ

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.