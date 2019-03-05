Selan Exploration gains 8% as oil ministry grants extension for Bakrol field

Share price of Selan Exploration Technology added 8 percent intraday Tuesday after company received approval from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stating they have approved the proposal for grant of extension of 10 years w.e.f. 13.03.2020 for the entire contract area measuring 36 Sq. Km of Bakrol field.

The letter further requests the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons to inform the company about the approval of extension of the PSC for the Bakrol field, as per extant policy for extension of PSC for small, medium and discovered field, 2016.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 277.50 and 52-week low Rs 158.80 on 10 May, 2018 and 15 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.84 percent below its 52-week high and 15.62 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:33 hrs Selan Exploration Technology was quoting at Rs 184.00, up Rs 10.65, or 6.14 percent on the BSE.