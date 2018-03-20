App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 20, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See negative opening: Maximus Securities

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 40 points at the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.77 from 0.79. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 10200 and increase in CE of 10200.

PE of 10000 and CE of 10300 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

