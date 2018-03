On March 13, 2018 SCIIL Steel Cast Iron Investments (Cyprus) sold 1,51,05,260 shares of Electrosteel Steels at Rs 2.31 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, Electrosteel Steels ended at Rs 2.45, down Rs 0.10, or 3.92 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 2.45

The latest book value of the company is Rs -2.36 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was -0.97