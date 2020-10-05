SC hearing on loan moratorium | Banks & financials trade mixed after court gives time to govt, RBI to file affidavits

The Bank Nifty was trading in the green, up over a percent with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank adding 2 percent each in the afternoon trade as the Supreme Court will now hear the loan moratorium case on October 13.

The court, which is hearing petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period, on October 5 gave the government and the Reserve bank of India a week to file additional affidavits in the case that is being watched closely by the banking sector.

The Centre has already told the court that it will waive interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed borrowers a six-month moratorium on all loans, which the Centre and RBI had earlier told the court could be extended by up to two years.

In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks.

The PSU Bank index was trading flat as State Bank of India (SBI) slipped into the red after trading in the green in the morning session. On the other hand, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank added over a percent each.

The Nifty Financial was in the green with Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC AMC and SBI Life Insurance adding a percent each. The Bajaj twins shed a percent followed by Cholamandalam Investment, ICICI Lombard, PFC, REC and Shriram Transport Finance.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, is of the view that waiver of interest would impact public sector banks more than private sector banks. Private sector banks are better placed than PSU banks to weather this storm.

"Particularly the leading names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have raised adequate capital from the market. These strong well-capitalised private sector banks will grow increasing their market share, at the expense of the PSBs," he said.

Global research firm Citi said the government is likely to bear the cost of interest-on-interest for six months for small borrowers, adding it is not possible to waive all interest for all borrowers, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Macquarie, on the other hand, said the government should not exceed Rs 7,000 crore with retail asset quality holding up well with NPAs around 2 percent.

