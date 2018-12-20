App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBICapital maintains buy Gujarat Ambuja, target Rs 370; stock slips 2%

According to SBICapital the Chalisgaon ramp-up was impressive, it announces 33 percent increase in maize processing capacity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports slipped 2.4 percent intraday Thursday despite brokerage house SBICapital maintained buy with a target price of Rs 370 per share.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 251.15 and an intraday low of Rs 245.35.

It believes that the company continue to benefit from strong export demand and there is no impact of MSP-led increase in corn prices as hike in prices passed on.

At 13:18 hrs Gujarat Ambuja Exports was quoting at Rs 246, down Rs 5.05, or 2.01 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 309.85 and 52-week low Rs 172 on 25 April, 2018 and 03 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.61 percent below its 52-week high and 43.02 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 01:26 pm

