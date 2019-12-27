App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI shares gain 2% as Citi maintains buy, raises target price

Citi has raised target to Rs 400 from Rs 375 per share on the back of higher target for SBI Life and higher multiple on core banking business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) share price added over 2 percent intraday on December 27 after research house Citi maintained buy call and raised the target price.

Citi has raised target to Rs 400 from Rs 375 per share on the back of higher target for SBI Life and higher multiple on core banking business.

It believes that company will be able to stabilise its key operating parameters, while merger of its associate banks should provide leverage to gain market share.

Close

At 10:03 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 337.15, up Rs 7.30, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 373.70 and 52-week low Rs 244.35 on 18 July, 2019 and 09 October, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.79 percent below its 52-week high and 37.96 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #State Bank of India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.