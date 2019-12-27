SBI shares gain 2% as Citi maintains buy, raises target price

State Bank of India (SBI) share price added over 2 percent intraday on December 27 after research house Citi maintained buy call and raised the target price.

Citi has raised target to Rs 400 from Rs 375 per share on the back of higher target for SBI Life and higher multiple on core banking business.

It believes that company will be able to stabilise its key operating parameters, while merger of its associate banks should provide leverage to gain market share.

At 10:03 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 337.15, up Rs 7.30, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 373.70 and 52-week low Rs 244.35 on 18 July, 2019 and 09 October, 2019, respectively.