App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI shares fall 2% ahead of its June quarter results

Brokerages expect improvement in asset quality on sequential basis with lower slippages than Q4FY20, while provisions could see increase on YoY basis due to COVID-19 but sequentially provisions could be lower.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) share price was down 2 percent on July 30 afternoon ahead of its June quarter earnings.

The bank is expected to see sharp spike in Q1FY21 profitability led by stake sale in life insurance business, but likely additional COVID-19 provisions may limit the growth.

The growth in net interest income could be around 10 percent year-on-year for the quarter, with loan growth at around 7 percent and stable net interest margin for the quarter.

Close

The stock price was trading at Rs 187.50, down Rs 3.70, or 1.94 percent at 14:04 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 193.50 and an intraday low of Rs 187.30.

It was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 3,27,98,245 shares being traded.

Brokerages expect improvement in asset quality on sequential basis with lower slippages than Q4FY20, while provisions could see increase on YoY basis due to COVID-19 but sequentially provisions could be lower.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SBI #State Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.