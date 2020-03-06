App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI share price tanks nearly 11% on reports of Yes Bank stake buy

Broking house believes that SBI is the best proxy to invest in the corporate NPL recovery theme as it offers the best risk-reward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Share price of State Bank of India (SBI) fell nearly 11 percent intraday on March 6 following report it is picking up stake in Yes Bank.

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, SBI and LIC are likely to each pick up 24.5 percent stake in the Yes Bank and likely to appoint a new MD for Yes Bank and get the board control.

Also Read - YES Bank rescue plan: Govt may nudge LIC to play white knight along with SBI

Close

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 420 per share.

Broking house believes that SBI is the best proxy to invest in the corporate NPL recovery theme as it offers the best risk-reward.

A financial investment can ideally limit the loss as compared to a merger, it added.

At 10:40 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 269.50, down Rs 18.80, or 6.52 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SBI

