MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SBI share price rises ahead of March quarter results

India's largest lender will report its quarterly earnings for the March quarter today

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) share price gained almost 2 percent at open on May 21 ahead of its March quarter results.

India's largest lender will report its quarterly earnings for the March quarter today, May 21. The bank is expected to report an over 100 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the March 2021 quarter, driven by a decline in provisions, healthy net interest income & pre-provision operating profit. Brokerages expect the low base of the previous fiscal to also support numbers in Q4.

Also Read: SBI to announce Q4 numbers today: Here's what to expect

According to estimates, net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, could grow more than 25 percent, while non-interest income (other income) could see a YoY decline as the base quarter was aided by the sale of stake in SBI Card. Pre-provision operating profit is likely to grow around 17 percent YoY.

The stock was trading at Rs 389.00, up Rs 4.45, or 1.16 percent at 09:25 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 393.10 and an intraday low of Rs 388.45.

Close

Related stories

Axis Securities has SBI as one of its top picks. It recommends buying the stock with target price of Rs 477 per share.

The stock price has already zoomed 100 percent in the last 9 months and is expected to move even higher.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: May 21, 2021 09:57 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.