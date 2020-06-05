SBI share price rises 7% on strong Q4 numbers

Asset quality has seen improvement in the quarter ended March 2020.
State Bank of India (SBI) share price rose 7 percent on June 5 after the lender posted strong numbers in the March quarter.
The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,580.81 crore against a profit of Rs 838.4 crore. Net interest income declined 0.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,766 crore due to a moderate loan growth at 6.4 percent.
Net profit included Rs 2,731.34 crore on sale of a certain portion of investment in the subsidiary SBI Cards and Payment Services.
Asset quality improved in the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances declined 42 basis points sequentially to 2.23 percent and net NPAs dropped 79 basis points QoQ to 6.15 percent during the quarter.