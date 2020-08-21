SBI share price gains after CLSA retains buy, raises target to Rs 310/share

State Bank of India (SBI) share price gained over 2 percent in morning trade on August 21 after global research firm CLSA maintained buy rating on the stock.

CLSA has retained a buy call on the stock and has raised target price to Rs 310 from Rs 270 per share. It is of the view that the company presents a deep value opportunity. It is relatively better positioned on asset quality post-COVID, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

]The stock price was trading at Rs 199.05, up Rs 4.35, or 2.23 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 199.25 and an intraday low of Rs 197.50.

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 56,51,247 shares being traded.

State Bank of India is planning to raise as much Rs 10,000 crore through a sale of tier-II bonds. SBI's tier-II bonds are likely to offer a yield of 6.65-6.75 percent, with a 15-year maturity, according to a report in The Economic Times. The bonds might come up for bidding on the electronic platform of stock exchanges on August 19.

In the lender's first bond sale this year, the base size of the issuance is Rs 2,000, with an option to retain subscriptions up to Rs 10,000 crore, the report said.

