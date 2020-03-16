SBI share price falls nearly 8% ahead of SBI Card listing

State Bank of India (SBI) share price fell nearly 8 percent in early trade on March 16 as the listing of its subsidiary SBI Cards and Payment Services may take a hit due to the dampened market sentiment surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is going to debut on bourses on March 16.

Its grey market premium, too, has fallen quite sharply to around Rs 50 from Rs 350-380 levels seen before the issued opened on March 2.

In fact, the counter is trading at a discount to its grey market premium as buyers stayed away given the global market turmoil surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

At 09:42 hrs, State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 224.90, down Rs 17.35, or 7.16 percent on the BSE.