SBI profit surges 68% to Rs 14,205 crore in Q3: Check out what brokerages are saying

The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) rose more than 2 percent in the opening tarde on February 6 after the lender reported its December quarter (Q3FY23) numbers.

State Bank of India on February 3 reported a 68 percent surge in net profit for the December quarter, beating Street expectations by a big margin. Net profit was boosted by a reduction in provisions and strong core income growth.

The country's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 14,205 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 8,431.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. A poll of eight brokerages had estimated the net profit at Rs 13,360 crore for the quarter.

SBI’s net interest income, the core income it earns from its lending operations, rose 24 percent on-year to Rs 38,069 crore for the December quarter. Analysts polled by Moneycontrol had estimated the NII to be Rs 36,948 crore. The NII growth was lifted by a strong loan book expansion.

Catch all the market action on our live blog Here's what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after its December quarter earnings: Related stories Govt to meet fiscal target in coming year, capex a longer shot: Poll

Banking Central | FM Sitharaman just nudged RBI to prioritise growth, without saying it

At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake Motilal Oswal The brokerage house maintained 'buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 725. "The company delivered a strong quarter, led by margin expansion, treasury gains and healthy loan growth. This, coupled with strong control over opex, resulted in 24 percent YoY growth in core PPoP," it said. Asset quality was strong with tight control on slippages and improvement in headline asset quality ratios, with the restructured book under control at 0.9percent, it said. The brokerage estimated an FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.0 percent/ 17.2 percent for the bank. Nirmal Bang The brokerage maintained the 'buy' rating on SBI with a target price of Rs 667. SBI reported a healthy performance for 3QFY23 on the operating front, driven by NIM expansion and higher other income. "Credit growth momentum continued to remain strong and grew by 3.6 percent QoQ (18.6 percent YoY), while deposit growth was muted at 9.5 percent YoY," it said. The bank did additional contingent provisions and as a result provisions on a sequential basis inched up in 3QFY23. But, provisions were down by 17 percent YoY, resulting in PAT growth of 68.5 percent YoY. Asset quality continued to show improvement on the back of higher write-offs, it said. Prabhudas Lilladher The company retained the ‘buy’ tag on the stock with a target price of Rs 730. There is no major change in core earnings for FY23/24/25. Bank sees FY24 loan growth at 14-16 percent. Slower deposit growth may not be an issue in near term, as there is excess SLR of Rs 3.2 trillion. Adani group exposure is 0.88 percent of total loans. Till date, there have been no repayment issues, as loans are backed with cash generating assets and no finance is extended against promoter’s equity. Jefferies The research firm has maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 760 per share. The profit beat estimates with stronger NII and MTM gains, while fee growth of 3 percent and CASA growth of 6 percent remained soft. Gross NPL fell to 3.1 percent of loans with coverage at 76 percent and buffers at 0.3 percent of loans. The exposure to Adani Group slightly ahead of PSU banks, while it is mostly to operating/cash flow making entities and no promoter pledge, reported CNBC-TV18. Bernstein The broking firm has kept 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 700 per share. The Q3 earnings were in-line with expectations driven by healthy loan growth & expansion in NIM. The loan loss provisions remained benign, while improvement in non-interest income offset a sharp increase in opex, reported CNBC-TV18. At 09:29 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 542.50, down Rs 1.95, or 0.36 percent on the BSE. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News