 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SBI profit surges 68% to Rs 14,205 crore in Q3: Check out what brokerages are saying

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

State Bank of India Q3: Net interest income rose 24 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,069 crore for the December quarter.

State Bank of India

The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) rose more than 2 percent in the opening tarde on February 6 after the lender reported its December quarter (Q3FY23) numbers.

State Bank of India on February 3 reported a 68 percent surge in net profit for the December quarter, beating Street expectations by a big margin. Net profit was boosted by a reduction in provisions and strong core income growth.

The country's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 14,205 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 8,431.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. A poll of eight brokerages had estimated the net profit at Rs 13,360 crore for the quarter.

SBI’s net interest income, the core income it earns from its lending operations, rose 24 percent on-year to Rs 38,069 crore for the December quarter. Analysts polled by Moneycontrol had estimated the NII to be Rs 36,948 crore. The NII growth was lifted by a strong loan book expansion.