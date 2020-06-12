App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life share price dips 2% as SBI offloads 2% stake via OFS

The floor price for the sale will be Rs 725 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SBI Life Insurance Company share price declined 2 percent in early trade on June 12 as a promoter is selling stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS).

State Bank of India will sell 2.1 percent equity stake in its life insurance business - SBI Life Insurance Company - through an offer for sale, as per the company release.

SBI held 57.6 percent equity stake in the company, while promoter BNP Paribas Cardif held 5.20 percent stake as of March.

"SBI proposes to sell up to 2.1 crore equity shares (representing 2.1 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of SBI Life) on June 12 and June 15," company added.

The offer for sale issue will be opened for non-retail investors on June 12, while on June 15, retail as well as non-retail investors can participate in the issue.

The floor price for the sale will be Rs 725 per equity share.

At 09:29 hrs SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 735.90, down Rs 5.55, or 0.75 percent and State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 171.75, down Rs 5.45, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SBI Life Insurance Company

