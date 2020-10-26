172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sbi-life-insurance-q2sbi-life-insurance-q2-companys-net-premium-income-was-up-27-2-yoy-at-rs-12858-crore-against-rs-10111-crore-net-profit-was-at-rs-299-7-crore-versus-rs-129-8-crore-and-sol-6013851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel share price slips over 4% post Q2 numbers; Credit Suisse downgrades

The company consolidated net profit fell 37.1 percent YoY at Rs 1,595 crore against Rs 2,536 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel share price slipped over 4 percent intraday on October 26 after the company posted result for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company consolidated net profit fell 37.1 percent YoY at Rs 1,595 crore against Rs 2,536 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 9.6% at Rs 19,264 crore versus Rs 17,572 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

Close

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 61.6% at Rs 4,414 crore versus Rs 2,731 crore and Margin was up at 22.91% versus 15.54%.

related news

Also Read - JSW Steel: Stellar quarter, but recent rally caps upside

Credit Suisse

The research house has downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform but raised the target to Rs 300 from Rs 200 per share. It has increased H2 realisations & incorporate the latest coking coal forecasts.

The FY21 EPS estimates rise to 19% and do not see risk-reward favourable anymore, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

CLSA has maintained sell call and raised the target to Rs 245 from Rs 220. It expects the margin to peak in Q3 & then taper down. The stock trading 1.6 standard above its median, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies

Broking house has maintained buy call with a target at Rs 380. It has upgraded FY21-23 EPS estimates by 10-69% and expects the margin to expand further from Q2 level.

The realisations are likely to improve as a benefit of higher spot & contract prices flows, reported CNBC-TV18.

jsw

At 11:46 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 307.45, down Rs 13.80, or 4.30 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JSW Steel

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.