you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Insurance hits 52-week high as Deutsche Bank maintains buy, target Rs 830

Deutsche Bank expects VoNB margin to expand by 100 bps in FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 6 percent in the early trade on June 26 after foreign research house Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 830 per share.

The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 714.80.

The company management sounded confident of achieving higher growth in FY20 and expects lower-margin RoP products to decline in protection mix.



At 09:39 hrs SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 710.50, up Rs 35.60, or 5.27 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 09:46 am

