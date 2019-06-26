SBI Life Insurance hits 52-week high as Deutsche Bank maintains buy, target Rs 830

Deutsche Bank expects VoNB margin to expand by 100 bps in FY20.
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 6 percent in the early trade on June 26 after foreign research house Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 830 per share.
The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 714.80.
The company management sounded confident of achieving higher growth in FY20 and expects lower-margin RoP products to decline in protection mix.
Deutsche Bank expects VoNB margin to expand by 100 bps in FY20.
At 09:39 hrs SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 710.50, up Rs 35.60, or 5.27 percent on the BSE.For more market news, click here
