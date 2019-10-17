App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life at record high after IAG decides to sell stake in JV

SBI and IAG currently own 70 percent and 26 percent stake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company zoomed to record high of Rs 921.50, rising more than 5 percent intraday on October 17 after Australia's IAG decided to sell its 26 percent stake in SBI General Insurance

SBI General is a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and Insurance Australia Group (IAG).

SBI and IAG currently own 70 percent and 26 percent stake.

Close

Upon completion of the transaction, SBI will continue to hold 70 percent and Napean Opportunities LLP (an affiliate of Premji Invest) will hold 16.01 percent stake. The other shareholders would be WP Honey Wheat Investment, with 9.99 percent stake; PI Opportunities Fund-1: 2.35 percent and Axis New Opportunities AIF – I: 1.65 percent.

related news

Also Read - IAG to sell 26% stake in SBI General to Premji Invest, Warburg Pincus

Emkay has maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 991 and Prabhudas Lilladher also maintained buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 991.

SBI Life Insurance posted a 48.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its September quarter net profit to Rs 129.84 crore. Earnings were impacted as the insurer made a Rs 70.3 crore of provisions for diminution in value of investments in Q2FY20, otherwise earnings matched analyst expectations. No such provisions were made in the year-ago period.

At 1026 hrs, SBI Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 918.15, up Rs 40.75, or 4.64 percent on the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.