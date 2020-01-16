App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI, Kotak Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India share prices gain on divestment of stake in Equifax

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and will get completed by Q4FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Share prices of Bank of India, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank rose in the morning trade on January 16 following their decision to sale stake in Equifax Credit Information Services (ECIS).

Bank of India and Union Bank of India executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of their entire stake-- 3.5 percent and 4.17 percent, respectively--in ECIS.

Kotak Mahindra Bank sold its entire 5.56 percent stake while the State Bank of India approved divestment of its share of 7.41 percent.

Close

The banks divested the stake at a price of Rs 67.43 per equity share and to be increased as per the terms of the share-purchase agreement.

related news

ECIS is a credit information company that provides various services in accordance with the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and will be completed by Q4FY20.

At 0923 hours, Bank of India was quoting at Rs 69.40, up Rs 0.35, or 0.51 percent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,688, up Rs 10.55, or 0.63 percent.

Union Bank of India was quoting at Rs 52.70, up Rs 0.10, or 0.19 percent, and State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 326.60, up Rs 2.40, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.