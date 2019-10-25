App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI jumps over 8% on strong Q2 earnings

The lender's second-quarter profit tripled to Rs 3,012 crore

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) gained 8 percent intraday on October 25 after the company posted robust numbers in the quarter ended September 2019.

The country's largest lender by assets reported a more than three-fold increase in Q2FY20 profit to Rs 3,012 crore compared to Rs 944.87 crore in same period last year.

The profit included one-time gain of Rs 3,484 crore on sale of partial investment in SBI Life Insurance.

Read More - SBI Q2: Profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 3,012cr despite higher provisions, fresh slippages see sharp dip

Net interest income grew by 17.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 24,600 crore in the September quarter, with loan growth at 9.6 percent YoY.

The lender said domestic net interest margin in Q2 improved 21bps QoQ to 3.22 percent and domestic credit growth stood at 8.43 percent YoY.

At 1412 hours, State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 278.75, up Rs 16.05, or 6.11 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 02:46 pm

