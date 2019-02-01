SBI gains 3% as co reports profit in December qtr

Share of public lender bank, State Bank of India (SBI) jumped 3 percent intraday Friday after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

Company's Q3FY19 net profit was up at Rs 3,955 crore against a loss of Rs 2,416.4 crore in same quarter last year.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ.

Net NPA was at 3.95% versus 4.84%, while gross NPA was at 8.71% versus 9.95%, QoQ.

At 13:43 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 301.90, up Rs 8.55, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.