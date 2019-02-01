App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI gains 3% as co reports profit in December qtr

Net NPA was at 3.95% versus 4.84%, while gross NPA was at 8.71% versus 9.95%, QoQ.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share of public lender bank, State Bank of India (SBI) jumped 3 percent intraday Friday after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

Company's Q3FY19 net profit was up at Rs 3,955 crore against a loss of Rs 2,416.4 crore in same quarter last year.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ.

Net NPA was at 3.95% versus 4.84%, while gross NPA was at 8.71% versus 9.95%, QoQ.

At 13:43 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 301.90, up Rs 8.55, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.