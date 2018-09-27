App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI gains 1% after ECCB approval to divest 4% stake in SBI General Insurance

The Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) in its meeting held on September 26 has accorded approval for divestment of 86,20,000 equity shares constituting 4 percent stake in SBI General Insurance Company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) added more than 1 percent intraday Thursday after company received ECCB approval for divestment of 4 percent stake in SBI General lnsurance Company.

The Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) in its meeting held on September 26 has accorded approval for divestment of 86,20,000 equity shares constituting 4 percent stake in SBI General Insurance Company at a total consideration of Rs 481.7 crore to Axis New Opportunities AIF-l (Axis AMC Ltd.) and Pl Opportunities Fund-I (Premji) subject to all regulatory approvals.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 351.50 and 52-week low Rs 232 on 26 October, 2017 and 27 April, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.35 percent below its 52-week high and 14.61 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:00 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 265.65, up Rs 1.65, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 11:08 am

tags #buzzing stcoks

