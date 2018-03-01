App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI falls over 3% amid PSU selloff; Macquarie maintains neutral call

The global research firm believes that the near term slippages will remain high in general. Having said that, it also believes that there will be a significant IFRS impact on net worth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India was one of the top losers amid a selloff in PSU banks as investors turned wary of the sector.

The reaction also comes after the management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, hinted at a difficult Q4 for the bank.

Macquarie has maintained its neutral stance on the stock with a target of Rs 300.

The global research firm believes that the near term slippages will remain high in general. Having said that, it also believes that there will be a significant IFRS impact on net worth.

It expects the bank to focus on one time settlements aggressively to bring down mid-corporate and agri NPLs. But, going forward, it expects the margins to improve.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC