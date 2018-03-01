SBI falls over 3% amid PSU selloff; Macquarie maintains neutral call

State Bank of India was one of the top losers amid a selloff in PSU banks as investors turned wary of the sector.

The reaction also comes after the management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, hinted at a difficult Q4 for the bank.

Macquarie has maintained its neutral stance on the stock with a target of Rs 300.

The global research firm believes that the near term slippages will remain high in general. Having said that, it also believes that there will be a significant IFRS impact on net worth.

It expects the bank to focus on one time settlements aggressively to bring down mid-corporate and agri NPLs. But, going forward, it expects the margins to improve.