Satin Creditcare share locked at lower circuit; co to allot of NCDs worth Rs 50 crore

Satin Creditcare Network touched a 52-week low of Rs 74.20, and was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on March 25.

The company has approved allotment of NCDs of Rs 50.05 crore through private placement basis.















The tenure of the said instrument is 7 years and 1 month from March 24, 2020 to April 24, 2027.















The working committee of the company has allotted 10,010 rated, unlisted, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (Tier II) of Rs 50,000 each aggregating to Rs 50,05,00,000.

There were pending sell orders of 2,094 shares, with no buyers available.

At 11:19 hrs, Satin Creditcare Network was quoting at Rs 74.20, down Rs 3.90, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.