Satin Creditcare share locked at lower circuit; co to allot of NCDs worth Rs 50 crore

There were pending sell orders of 2,094 shares, with no buyers available.
Satin Creditcare Network touched a 52-week low of Rs 74.20, and was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on March 25.
The company has approved allotment of NCDs of Rs 50.05 crore through private placement basis.The working committee of the company has allotted 10,010 rated, unlisted, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (Tier II) of Rs 50,000 each aggregating to Rs 50,05,00,000.
At 11:19 hrs, Satin Creditcare Network was quoting at Rs 74.20, down Rs 3.90, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 25, 2020 12:14 pm