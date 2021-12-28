Sasta Sundar Ventures share price hits upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia raises stake

Sasta Sundar

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Sasta Sundar Ventures spiked 5 percent intraday on December 28 after Ashish Kacholia raised stake in the firm.

Ace investor Kacholia picked up additional 0.71 percent stake in the company through a bulk deal on December 27. As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, he bought 2,25,000 shares, or 0.71 percent stake, in the company at Rs 447 per share.

Microsec Vision Trust One sold 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 447 each the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kacholia held 1.04 percent stake in the company, while Sanjay Agarwal, Rahul Kumar Agrawal and Pratap Singh as trustees of Microsec Vision Employees Trust held 3.42 percent in the firm, as on September 2021.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Sasta Sundar Ventures was trading at Rs 466.85, up Rs 22.20, or 4.99 percent, at 1:19pm. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 466.85 and an intraday low of Rs 466.85.

There were pending buy orders of 170,956 shares, with no sellers available.

SastaSundar Ventures on a consolidated basis reported a net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 2.23 crore a year ago. Net sales rose 12.28 percent to Rs 158.91 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.