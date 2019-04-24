App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sasken Technologies rallies 4% on strong Q4 earnings

At 1119 hrs, Sasken Technologies was quoting Rs 738, up 4.27 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of Sasken Technologies rallied more than 4 percent intraday on April 24 after reporting a 51.9 percent hike in profit for the quarter ended March 2019.

The profit rose from Rs 18.07 crore to Rs 27.45 crore, while revenue jumped 11.64 percent to Rs 135.54 crore versus Rs 121.41 crore QoQ.

The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the quarter ended March 2019, while the overall dividend for FY19 was set at Rs 12.50.

At 1119 hrs, Sasken Technologies was quoting Rs 738, up 4.27 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 11:23 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

