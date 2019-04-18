Sasken Technologies gains 11% as co to consider share buyback

Shares of Sasken Technologies jumped 11 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to consider buyback of shares.

The company board will consider buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, quantum and mode of buyback and other matters incidental thereto in its meeting to be held on April 23, 2019.

At 12:32 hrs Sasken Technologies was quoting at Rs 710.05, up Rs 53.05, or 8.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,140 and 52-week low Rs 571.45 on 14 June, 2018 and 15 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.72 percent below its 52-week high and 24.24 percent above its 52-week low.

