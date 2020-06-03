Saregama India share price locked in 20% upper circuit on Facebook deal

Saregama India share price was locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the music company announced a partnership with Facebook.

The global licensing deal will give users of Facebook and its video-sharing app Instagram access to Saregama's catalogue.

The partnership will allow users to choose from a variety of music to add to their social experiences such as videos, stories via music stickers and other creative content. People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook profile, a company release said.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India.

At 1419 hours, Saregama India was quoting at Rs 333.95, up Rs 55.65, or 20 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 23,154 shares, with no sellers available.



