Sanghvi Movers gains 3% on Rs 150 crore order from Renewable Power Producers

The Pune based company is engaged in the business of renting heavy duty hydraulic and crawler cranes.(Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The share price of Sanghvi Movers surged by 3 percent in morning trade on Tuesday, July 11, after the company announced an order win worth Rs 150 crore from power companies engaged in the renewable energy sector.

Reacting to the announcement, nearly 4 lakh shares changed hands at both exchanges against the monthly average of 2 lakh. The company stock has been on a upward trend since March 28, having gained nearly 78 percent till date.

At 11.00 am, Sanghvi Movers was quoting at Rs. 562.30 apiece, up Rs. 16.35, or 2.99 percent on the NSE.

In a corporate filing at both exchanges, the company informed that it had bagged work orders from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) engaged in the domain of renewable energy production for providing crane rental services, along with allied services such as wind turbine generator (WTG) surface logistics and development of wind farm and storage yards.

These orders worth Rs 150 crore are expected to enable Sanghvi Movers' clients increase their power production capacity by 539 MW.

Also Read | McLeod Russel soars on tea garden sale for debt repayment

In FY23, the company reported a revenue growth of 36.11 percent, up from Rs 335 crore in FY22 to Rs 456 crore in the recently ended fiscal. The OPM (operational margin) improved from 41 percent in FY22 to 56 percent in FY23. The company also registered an improvement in PAT (profit after taxes) which stood at Rs 112 crore in FY23 against Rs 29 crore in the corresponding financial year.

The Pune based company is engaged in the business of renting heavy duty hydraulic and crawler cranes. It counts public and private sector companies such as Adani Renewables, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, JSW Steel, L&T and ISGEC Heavy Engineering among its clients.