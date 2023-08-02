Sanghi Industries hits a 52-week high on report of possible takeover

At 10.45 am on Wednesday, Sanghi Industries stock was trading at Rs 100.40, up 4.97 percent or Rs 4.75.

Shares of Sanghi Industries hit a 52-week high in the morning trade on August 2 following a Reuter’s report that the Adani-group owned Ambuja Cements has agreed to buy a majority stake in Sanghi Industries. The report quoted an unnamed source as saying the deal was done by Ambuja Cements, India's second largest cement maker by market cap, considering Sanghi's enterprise value at Rs 6,000 crore.

Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the development. Ambuja is yet to clarify its position on the matter.

At 11.00 am on Wednesday, Sanghi Industries stock was trading at Rs 100.40, up 4.97 percent or Rs 4.75. Trading in the stock was frozen after there were only buyers. On the NSE, there were over 22 lakh pending buy orders, and on the BSE, close to that for 7.5 lakh shares.

In FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 928 crore, declining by 17.80 percent from Rs 1,129 crore reported in the previous fiscal. For the same period, the company reported a loss of Rs 326 crore against a profit of Rs 41 crore reported in FY22. The operating margins for FY23 stood at -1 percent as compared to the 17 percent reported in FY22.

Sanghi Industries produces and markets cement and cement products. The company manufactures three major types of cement: ordinary portland cement, portland pozzolana cement and portland slag cement. The cement makers' manufacturing facility is located in Sanghipuram, Gujarat.

