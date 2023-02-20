 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samvardhana Motherson zooms as Jefferies believes new acquisition could add 10-15% to topline

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

At an enterprise value of €540 million, the transaction multiple of CY22 EV/EBITDA at 5.3x is reasonable, according to foreign brokerage firm Jefferies.

Share price of automotive company Samvardhana Motherson opened 4 percent higher on February 20, after it announced the acquisition of Germany-based SAS Autosystemtechnik, a leading provider of cockpit module assemblies.

At 10 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 81.55 per share, higher by 2.32 percent amid heavy volumes. It is trading above all its key moving averages.

The acquisition is part of Samvardhana Motherson's strategy to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position in the European market, believe analysts.