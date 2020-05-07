App
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salasar Techno share price rises nearly 8% on order win of Rs 29 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 213.35 and 52-week low Rs 68.80 on 29 May, 2019 and 30 March, 2020, respectively.

Salasar Techno Engineering share price rose nearly 8 percent intraday on May 7 after the company bagged an order from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

The company has secured order for construction of 220 & 66 KV Transmission lines in Yamuna Nagar & Ambala Area on turnkey basis received from Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

The order size is Rs 28.65 crore and to be executed by August 2021.

At 14:22 hrs Salasar Techno Engineering was quoting at Rs 83.85, up Rs 6.00, or 7.71 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 213.35 and 52-week low Rs 68.80 on 29 May, 2019 and 30 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.7 percent below its 52-week high and 21.87 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on May 7, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Salasar Techno Engineering

