Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saksoft share price rises 6% on rating upgrade by CARE

The rating revision also takes into account the comfortable leverage position and debt coverage indicators over the years,

Saksoft share price rose 6 percent intraday on January 15 after CARE upgraded the ratings of the company’s long-term bank facilities.

Credit Analysis & Research Limited upgraded the long-term bank facilities from CARE BBB + positive to CARE A- stable.

The revision takes into account the consistent improvement in the scale of operations of the company with improved profitability over the last few years, with sharp growth observed in FY19.

Close

The rating revision also takes into account the comfortable leverage position and debt coverage indicators over the years, it said.

At 0955 hours, Saksoft was quoting at Rs 243.75, up Rs 9.05, or 3.86 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Saksoft

