MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SAIL share price gains after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 1.39% stake

Rakesh Jhujhunwala bought a 1.39 percent stake, or 5,75,00,000 shares, in SAIL during the April-June period, data available on BSE shows

July 15, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
(Image: PTI)

(Image: PTI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price gained over a percent intraday on July 15 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name appeared in the share-holding pattern for the June quarter.

Jhujhunwala bought a 1.39 percent stake, or 5,75,00,000 shares, in SAIL during the April-June period, details available on the BSE show. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 126.80, up Rs 2.25, or 1.81 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 127.4 and an intraday low of Rs 124.4. It was trading with volumes of 3,226,359 shares, compared to its five-day average of 2,104,749 shares, an increase of 53.29 percent.

A Maharatna company, SAIL is one of the largest steel producers in India.

Close
Earlier, the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street reduced his stake in Titan for the third consecutive quarter. Titan is one of the widely known stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. H pared his stake by 0.25 percent in the June 2021 quarter.
Tags: #buzzing stock #SAIL #Steel Authority of India
first published: Jul 15, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.