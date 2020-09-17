172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sail-share-price-gains-after-citi-upgrades-stock-to-buy-raises-target-to-rs-50-5850781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAIL share price gains after Citi upgrades stock to 'buy', raises target to Rs 50

Citi is of the view that better realisations, improving demand and rising volumes augur well for the company and raised the target to Rs 50 per share.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) share price gained 2 percent intraday on September 17 after Citi upgraded the stock to buy.

The global research firm has raised the target to Rs 50 from Rs 40 per share. It is of the view that better realisations, improving demand and rising volumes augur well for the company, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The company's net debt-to-EBITDA would likely improve in FY21 and Citi expects it to be profitable in FY22. The firm has raised its EBITDA estimates for SAIL by 64 percent for FY21, 16 percent for FY22 and 22 percent for FY23, it added.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 38.90, up Rs 0.85, or 2.23 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 39.50 and an intraday low of Rs 37.90.

related news

The domestic steel major on September 14 posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,226.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted Rs 102.68 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, SAIL told the BSE.

During the quarter, the company said its net profit declined to Rs 9,346.21 crore from Rs 14,998.20 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal. Its total income stood at Rs 11,325.10 crore against Rs 14,893.07 crore a year ago.

Morgan Stanley maintained its 'underweight' call on the stock, with the target at Rs 43 per share. It is of the view that the cost of production will come down with lower coking coal prices, adding that there could be benefit from operating leverage of Rs 4,000-5,000 per tonne.

It is of the view that EBITDA per tonne could improve to Rs 8,000- 9,000 per tonne QoQ if prices remain stable.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being neutral and technical indicators being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Authority of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.