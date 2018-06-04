SAIL gains over 2% after Citi upgrades rating to buy; raises target by 66%

Steel Authority of India’s shares rose over 2 percent in the morning trade as investors cheered a ratings upgrade on the stock.

Global research firm Citi has upgraded the stock from neutral from sell and raised the target price by 66 percent to Rs 83 from Rs 50.

Citi said that it is expecting steel spreads to sustain on better demand, supply limits and falling inventories. Going forward, it also expects strong volumes and a fall in net debt-to-EBITDA to three times by 2019-2020.

The global financial services firm also is raising EBITDA estimates for the current and next fiscal by 26 and 25 percent, respectively on the back of potentially higher steel prices.

The stock has fallen a little over a percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has fallen over 7 percent.