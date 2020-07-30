App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Cements share price up after Q1 profit rises 22%; board recommends dividend

The stock was trading with volumes of 11,796 shares, compared to its five-day average of 3,443 shares, an increase of 242.59 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sagar Cements share price jumped 11 percent intraday on July 30 after the company came out with its June quarter numbers.

The company reported a 22 percent rise in Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 36 crore as against Rs 29.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, fell 23.3 percent to Rs 264.1 crore from Rs 344.2 crore, YoY.

The stock price has jumped almost 50 percent in the last one month and was trading at Rs 515.50, up Rs 50.55, or 10.87 percent, at 0952 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 528.20 and an intraday low of Rs 484.

Close

Capture

related news

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.34 times and was trading with volumes of 11,796 shares, compared to its five-day average of 3,443 shares, an increase of 242.59 percent.

The board in its meeting on July 29 recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (25 percent) on the 2,35,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for the year 2019-20, it said in an exchange filing.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, promoters have been increasing shareholding with the stock showing strong momentum.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sagar Cements

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.