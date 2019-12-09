Sagar Cements share price hits 52-week low on poor Nov despatches

Shares of Sagar Cements touched a 52-week low of Rs 512, falling over two percent intraday on poor despatches for November.

Consolidated November cement despatches fell 23.46 percent year-on-year to 2,41,195 million tonne. On a standalone basis, sales fell 29.35 percent at 1,67,720 MT.

On a standalone and consolidated basis, cement production fell 27.35 percent and 23.13 percent YoY to 1,72,160 MT and 2,44,291 MT, respectively.

At 14:06 hours, Sagar Cements was quoting Rs 512, down Rs 13.05, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 749.40 on March 13, 2019 and currently, it is trading 31.89 percent below its 52-week high.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 21.65 per share. (Sep, 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 23.58. The latest book value of the company is Rs 385.72 per share.