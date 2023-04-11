 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sagar Cements jumps 9% after block deal of 60 lakh shares

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Sagar Cements’ stock price has fallen by more than 24 percent since the last the one year. However, it has given a return of a whopping 248 percent in the past three years.

The cement industry’s performance is likely to have improved in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 due to robust demand and moderation in input costs.

Shares of Sagar Cements surged 8 percent after a huge block deal in which 60.4 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE on April 11.

At 01.33pm, the stock price of Sagar Cements was at Rs 201.40 per share, up 8.9 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The cement industry’s performance is likely to have improved in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on the back of robust demand and moderation in input costs, according to Macquarie Group.

It estimates a constructive outlook for the cement sector in the coming months.