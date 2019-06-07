Sagar Cements gains 3% on robust May sales data

Share price of Sagar Cements gained 3.5 percent in the early trade on Friday after company reported robust cement sales and production in the month of May 2019.

The company's consolidated cement production for the month of May 2019 was up 12.91% at 2,77,146 MT versus 2,45,454 MT in May 2018.

However, the cement sales were up 13.29% at 2,75,330 MT versus 2,43,024 MT, YoY.

At 09:24 hrs Sagar Cements was quoting at Rs 684, up Rs 12.45, or 1.85 percent on the BSE.