Sagar Cements declines 6% as company posted loss in Q2

Share price of Sagar Cements declined 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported loss for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 consolidated net loss was at Rs 8.01 crore versus profit at Rs 8.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 9 percent to Rs 257.7 crore versus Rs 235 crore.

The board at its meeting has appointed S. Anand Reddy and S. Sreekanth Reddy as joint managing director.

At 10:47 hrs Sagar Cements was quoting at Rs 602.65, down Rs 28.40, or 4.50 percent.