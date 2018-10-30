App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Cements declines 6% as company posted loss in Q2

The company's Q2 consolidated net loss was at Rs 8.01 crore versus profit at Rs 8.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Sagar Cements declined 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported loss for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 consolidated net loss was at Rs 8.01 crore versus profit at Rs 8.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 9 percent to Rs 257.7 crore versus Rs 235 crore.

The board at its meeting has appointed S. Anand Reddy and S. Sreekanth Reddy as joint managing director.

At 10:47 hrs Sagar Cements was quoting at Rs 602.65, down Rs 28.40, or 4.50 percent.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.