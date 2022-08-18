Safari – Taking off in style

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Safari Industries (CMP: Rs 1404, Market Cap: Rs 3145 crore) not only rode the upswing in travel business in the first quarter but also managed its operations well to report a sharp spurt in margin. With the sourcing-mix shifting away from China, a well entrenched position in the value segment, and strong tailwinds favouring the sector, we see brighter days ahead of Safari. As a result, we have revised our earnings estimates. We, therefore, advise investors to look for...