Sadbhav Infrastructure up 2%, declares lowest bidder for project worth Rs 1,047cr

Shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure added 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has been declared lowest bidder by NHAI.

The company has been declared lowest bidder (L1) for HAM project by NHAI with a bid price of Rs 1,047 crore.

The construction period is 910 days from appointed date.

The project includes upgradation of 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bhimasar junction of NH-41 to Anjar-Bhuj up to Airport junction in the state of Gujarat on hybrid annuity basis.

The letter of award shall be provided by NHAI within 60 days from the bid due date.

At 09:44 hrs Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 135.50, up Rs 1.50, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil