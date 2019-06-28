App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Infrastructure falls 18% on CARE downgrade

The share has touched a 52-week low of Rs 58.75.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects fell 18 percent intraday on June 28 after credit rating CARE downgraded company's wholly owned subsidiary.

Credit rating agency has CARE has downgraded Rohtak-Hissar Tollway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company CARE D from CARE BB+ with a stable outlook.

At 1009 hrs, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 67.15, down Rs 4.85, or 6.74 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

