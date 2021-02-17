MARKET NEWS

S P Apparels share price jumps 20% on new order

The company’s order book now stands at Rs 240 crore as of today.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
 
 
S P Apparels share price jumped 20 percent intraday on February 17 after the company bagged a new order worth Rs 25 crore. The company’s order book now stands at Rs 240 crore as of today.

At 13:13 hrs, S P Apparels was quoting at Rs 201.65, up Rs 25.40, or 14.41 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 231 and 52-week low Rs 57.95 on 14 January, 2020 and 26 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.71 percent below its 52-week high and 247.97 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.68 per share. (Sep, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 35.56.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 203.18 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.99.
