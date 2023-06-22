RVNL bags two projects worth Rs 280 crore in Jabalpur; stock trades flat

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29 on 08 May, 2023 and 21 June, 2022, respectively.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on June 22 announced that it won two orders worth Rs 280 crore from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MPPKVVCL) in Jabalpur.

The first order includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of new 11 KV lines, low tension lines on AB cable and other activities in the Chhatarpur circle of MPPKVVCL. The order is valued at Rs 126.8 crore. The second order is similar but has to be executed in the Seoni and Narsinghpur circle. This order is valued at Rs 154.23 crore.

On June 20, the company received three Letters of Acceptance from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) of Underground Stations for phase-II Project, with a total value of Rs 2,326 crore.

Stock Performance

At 12:49 pm, Rail Vikas Nigam was quoting at Rs 123.10, down Rs 0.75, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 144.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29 on May 8, 2023 and June 21, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.81 percent below its 52-week high and 324.48 percent above its 52-week low.