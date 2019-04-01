App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rushil Decor jumps 3% even as firm receives plant closure notice

The company would make necessary measures as required by the GPCB for revocation/withdrawal of the said order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Share price of Rushil Decor jumped 3 percent intraday Monday even as the company received a closure intimation from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB).

The company in its press release said that it has received a closure intimation from GPCB to stop the manufacturing process of one of its laminate sheet manufacturing units located at Gandhinagar.

GPCB has issued this order under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 to stop the operation in the said manufacturing unit.

The company would make necessary measures as required by the GPCB for revocation/withdrawal of the said order and will intimate to the stock exchanges on revocation/withdrawal of the order by GPCB.

At 11:46 hrs Rushil Decor was quoting at Rs 467.95, up Rs 10.10, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 837.35 and 52-week low of Rs 390 on 17 April, 2018 and 04 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.12 percent below its 52-week high and 19.99 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Apr 1, 2019 12:35 pm

