English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.32 against US dollar

    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.26 and finally settled at its all-time low 78.32, unchanged from its previous close

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

    The rupee on Thursday closed at its all-time low of 78.32 (provisional) against the US dollar as strong American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.


    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.26 and finally settled at its all-time low 78.32, unchanged from its previous close.


    On Wednesday, the rupee declined by 19 paise to settle at an all-time low level of 78.32 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee erased early morning gains as safe-haven demand drove the greenback ahead of quarter-end adjustments, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.


    Parmar further said that there is a high chance of a near bounce amid a fall in commodities, strength in regional currencies and recovery in risk assets. ”Spot USDINR is expected to be in the narrow range of 78.10 to 78.50 before heading towards 79 odd levels,” Parmar said.


    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 104.62. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to USD 110.63 per barrel. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to USD 110.63 per barrel.

    Close

    Related stories


    On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 52,265.72, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,556.65.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,920.61 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    PTI
    Tags: #BSE #dollar index #NSE #Rupee #Sensex #US dollar
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 04:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.